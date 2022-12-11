Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 4,687 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,488,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

PVH stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

