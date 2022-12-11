Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 52,183 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 674.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Denny’s by 857.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Denny’s by 87.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Down 3.4 %

Denny’s stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $595.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

