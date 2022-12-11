Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 61,698 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

TORM Trading Down 0.2 %

TRMD opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -212.47. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

TORM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

