Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 61,698 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.
TORM Trading Down 0.2 %
TRMD opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -212.47. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.
TORM Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.