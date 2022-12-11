Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 224.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

