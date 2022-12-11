Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

