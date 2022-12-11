Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RAD opened at $4.44 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

