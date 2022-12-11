Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 22,168 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.