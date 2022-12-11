Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,090 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 54,443 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.



