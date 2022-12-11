Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,339 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Funko by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Funko Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $480.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.