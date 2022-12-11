Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 48,334 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,334 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 236.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in BorgWarner by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.