Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 70,899 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,899 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

