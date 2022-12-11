Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 7,586 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,372 shares of company stock worth $4,761,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.