Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $818,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $246.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.