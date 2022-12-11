Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

FIVE stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

