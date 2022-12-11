Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

