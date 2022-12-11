Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

FormFactor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FORM opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

