Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,624,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Trading Down 1.6 %

Monro Announces Dividend

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Insider Activity at Monro

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.