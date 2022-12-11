Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 39.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.