ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

