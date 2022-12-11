Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 126.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,967.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,482,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

OVV opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.