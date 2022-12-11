Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys 1,348 Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Merger Partners were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 562,796 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Advanced Merger Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPI opened at $10.09 on Friday. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.