Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

