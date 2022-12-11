Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 131 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 901.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 305,778 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of FXE stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

