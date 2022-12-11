Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFTA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

