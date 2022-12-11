Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Buys $230,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.