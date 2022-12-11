Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Buys $230,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
