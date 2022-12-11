PDT Partners LLC Acquires 4,426 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $23.89 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

