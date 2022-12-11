PDT Partners LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

