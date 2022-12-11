PDT Partners LLC Acquires 6,899 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

