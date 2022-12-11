PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.