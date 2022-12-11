PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

