PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 32,411 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 116.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PBF Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

