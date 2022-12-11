PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 83,279 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

