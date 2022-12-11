PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

