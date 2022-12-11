PDT Partners LLC Buys 12,144 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 66,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 521,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 97,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Company Profile



Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.



