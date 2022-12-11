PDT Partners LLC Buys 12,591 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 33.9% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after buying an additional 1,052,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 66.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 484,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

