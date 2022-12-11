PDT Partners LLC Buys 41,591 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RES. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 219.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 72.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,568 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,457,489.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,457,489.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

