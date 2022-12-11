PDT Partners LLC Buys 52,321 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.