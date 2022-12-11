PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

