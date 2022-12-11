PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,543 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PVH by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $73.41 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

