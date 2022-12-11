PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.74 and its 200-day moving average is $370.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

