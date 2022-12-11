PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

