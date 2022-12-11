PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 56.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 72.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 124,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

