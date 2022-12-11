PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 460,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

