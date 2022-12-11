PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JOBY. Barclays cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at $271,093,119.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,038. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $3.51 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

