PDT Partners LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

