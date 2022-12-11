PDT Partners LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

