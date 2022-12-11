PDT Partners LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

COKE opened at $541.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.31 and a 200-day moving average of $497.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.