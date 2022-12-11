PDT Partners LLC Has $780,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Copa by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

