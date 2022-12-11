PDT Partners LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,680,000 after buying an additional 118,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.