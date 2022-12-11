PDT Partners LLC Has $795,000 Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,491 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $9.39 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

